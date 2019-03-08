Police hunting teenager wanted for skipping bail

Tyler Murphy, 18, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who has breached his bail conditions.

Officers are trying to trace Taverham teenager Tyler Murphy, 18, for breaching his bail conditions.

They believe he could be in the Taverham, Drayton or Wymondham areas and is known to regularly visit the Heartsease Estate and Hinks Meadow area of Taverham.

Police describe Mr Murphy as white, around 5ft 6, skinny and with short brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Murphy or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.