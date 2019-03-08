Search

Advanced search

Police hunting teenager wanted for skipping bail

PUBLISHED: 08:57 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 02 October 2019

Tyler Murphy, 18, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions. Photo: Norfolk Police

Tyler Murphy, 18, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who has breached his bail conditions.

Officers are trying to trace Taverham teenager Tyler Murphy, 18, for breaching his bail conditions.

You may also want to watch:

They believe he could be in the Taverham, Drayton or Wymondham areas and is known to regularly visit the Heartsease Estate and Hinks Meadow area of Taverham.

Police describe Mr Murphy as white, around 5ft 6, skinny and with short brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Murphy or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Where the 336 crashes happened in Norwich last year

Work starting on the Fiveways roundabout in Earlham earlier this year. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Revealed: 12 homeless people thought to have died in as many months

Nine deaths of homeless people in Norfolk have been registered in 2018. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists