Three arrested after 150 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine found in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:23 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 23 May 2019

Three people have been arrested after 150 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were found in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Three people have been arrested after 150 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were found in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Three people have been arrested after police uncovered 150 wraps of Class A drugs in Norwich.

Police uncovered the wraps of heroin and crack cocaine on Wednesday as part of Operation Gravity - Norfolk police's crackdown on county lines drug dealing.

Three people were arrested for Class A drug supply.

In a post on Twitter, Norwich police said: "Proactive police work yesterday led to the arrests of 3 people for class A drug supply and the recovery of around 150 wraps of heroin and crack".

