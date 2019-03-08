Three arrested after 150 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine found in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 07:23 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 23 May 2019
Three people have been arrested after police uncovered 150 wraps of Class A drugs in Norwich.
Police uncovered the wraps of heroin and crack cocaine on Wednesday as part of Operation Gravity - Norfolk police's crackdown on county lines drug dealing.
Three people were arrested for Class A drug supply.
In a post on Twitter, Norwich police said: "Proactive police work yesterday led to the arrests of 3 people for class A drug supply and the recovery of around 150 wraps of heroin and crack".
