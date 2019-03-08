Search

Two men arrested for drug driving

PUBLISHED: 15:38 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 05 May 2019

Norwich Police have arrested a male driver for drug driving and possession of cannabis. Picture: Norwich Police

Norwich Police

Two men have been arrested for drug driving by police in Norwich.

Officers arrested the men on suspicion of drug driving in two separate incidents on Sunday.

Norwich Police said one male was found to be under the influence of cocaine, while the other was under the influence of cannabis and was also found in possession of cannabis.

Sgt Chris Harris of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team congratulated Norwich Police for their “great work” after the arrests, adding: “We all target #Fatal4 offences to make the roads safer.”

