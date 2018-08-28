Police issue warning after car found full of stolen fuel

Police have issued a warning after three men were arrested for a number of offences including fuel theft.

Norwich Police attempted to stop a car near Dereham Road on Tuesday, January 8 at about 11am. Upon failing to stop, police were able to pull the car over in Whistlefish Court after a short pursuit.

The vehicle was found to have cloned plates and when police searched it they found plastic containers with fuel that is believed to have been stolen.

The trio, in their late 20s, attempted to flee but were arrested for failing to stop, theft of fuel, cloning of a vehicle and going equipped.

The vehicle was seized as it was also uninsured.

On Twitter Norfolk Police wrote: “An eventful start to the shift for #OpMoonshotCity after a fail to stop and decamp.

“All three were soon detained with exceptional efforts from #Team2 and the #RCRT! Occupants arrested for fail to stop, theft of fuel, cloned vehicle and going equipped.”

Police do not know where the fuel was taken from.