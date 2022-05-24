News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Parks and shops to be focus for police after public consultation

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:43 PM May 24, 2022
Norfolk police officers

The public have helped to set policing priorities in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Public consultations have made speeding, drugs and anti-social behaviour new policing priorities in areas of Norwich. 

Meetings of the Norwich South and Norwich West safer neighbourhood action panels held this month offered the chance for local people to express concerns about the area and help set police priorities.

Tackling anti-social behaviour in the evening at three west Norwich retail locations, Cloverhill News in Waldegrave, Neptune Fish Bar on Earlham Green Lane and the Earlham West Centre have been made new priorities for the next three months.

Meeting of Norwich West safer neighbourhood action panel

Meeting of Norwich West safer neighbourhood action panel - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

In addition police will target speeding and vehicle nuisance on the Bowthorpe Estate, including the illegal use of the Bus Lane off Rawley Road, and speeding on Elizabeth Fry Road.

In Norwich South new priorities include youth and drug related anti-social behaviour in Eaton Park, Jubilee Park, Jenny Lind Park, Heigham Park, Eagle Park and green spaces off Lakenham Way.

For further information email SNTNorwichWest@norfolk.police.uk and SNTNorwichSouth@norfolk.police.uk
 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Miss Van Wouw, who began teaching at the school in September 2013, was dismissed for gross malpracti

Quiz

Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Dussindale Primary is one of the first schools to participate in the school streets trial

Where the streets have no cars... the community that banned the school run

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fake chefs deliver out-of-date lasagne to Carrow Road ahead of Norwich's game with Tottenham

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fake chefs deliver out-of-date lasagne to Carrow Road ahead of Spurs clash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Ingham Swan in north Norfolk has re-opened after a devastating fire in 2017. Picture: Neil Didsb

Restaurant apologises after boy hospitalised with allergic reaction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon