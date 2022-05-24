Parks and shops to be focus for police after public consultation

The public have helped to set policing priorities in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Public consultations have made speeding, drugs and anti-social behaviour new policing priorities in areas of Norwich.

Meetings of the Norwich South and Norwich West safer neighbourhood action panels held this month offered the chance for local people to express concerns about the area and help set police priorities.

Tackling anti-social behaviour in the evening at three west Norwich retail locations, Cloverhill News in Waldegrave, Neptune Fish Bar on Earlham Green Lane and the Earlham West Centre have been made new priorities for the next three months.

Meeting of Norwich West safer neighbourhood action panel - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

In addition police will target speeding and vehicle nuisance on the Bowthorpe Estate, including the illegal use of the Bus Lane off Rawley Road, and speeding on Elizabeth Fry Road.

In Norwich South new priorities include youth and drug related anti-social behaviour in Eaton Park, Jubilee Park, Jenny Lind Park, Heigham Park, Eagle Park and green spaces off Lakenham Way.

For further information email SNTNorwichWest@norfolk.police.uk and SNTNorwichSouth@norfolk.police.uk

