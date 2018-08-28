Search

Police hunt driver after hit and run

PUBLISHED: 10:42 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 18 January 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Officers are on the hunt for a driver after a hit and run near Norwich.

Police were called to Dove Lane, Poringland, on Thursday, January 17 at midday after a collision between a black Renault Clio and a green car, believed to be a Skoda Fabia.

The driver of the Skoda did not stop at the scene and although the driver of the Renault was not injured, they were left shaken.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information and/or dash cam concerning it.

Witnesses are asked to contact PC James Shepherd at the Roads Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

