'Significant amount' of Class A drugs and knife seized in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:25 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 13 August 2019

Norwich Police have seized a

Norwich Police have seized a "significant" quantity of drugs and a weapon as part of county lines crack down Operation Gravity. Photo: Norwich Police

Archant

A "significant" quantity of Class A drugs and a weapon have been seized in Norwich.

Officers arrested multiple people from outside Norfolk in connection with the find, which was part of the constabulary's crack down on county lines drug dealing, known as Operation Gravity.

In a tweet posted at 1.45pm on Tuesday, August 13, a Norwich police spokesperson said: "Out of county nominals arrested today after some pro-active policing.

"A significant amount of Class A drugs and a knife have been seized."

More than arrests have been made since the operation was launched in December 2016.

A large quantity of drugs and cash, as well as knives and mobile phones, have also been seized during this time.

Anyone with information about drug activity should contact Norfolk Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Anyone needing support can also contact Change Grow Live (CGL) on 01603 514096.

