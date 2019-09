Knife found laying in bush in city alleyway

Police recovered this knife from St Julians Alley in Norwich after being alerted to it by a member of the public. Picture: Norwich Police Norwich Police

Police in Norwich have thanked a member of the public who told them about a knife laying in a bush.

The person reported the blade in a bush in St Julians Alley, off King Street.

On Twitter, Norwich Police said safer neighbourhood team officers had collected the knife and would "dispose of it safely".