Driver arrested for drug possession after failing to stop

PUBLISHED: 22:57 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 23:50 01 February 2019

Police in Norwich arrested a driver for possession of class A drugs after a failure to stop. Picture: Norwich Police

Police in Norwich arrested a driver for possession of class A drugs after a failure to stop. Picture: Norwich Police

Norwich Police

A driver has been arrested for offences including drug possession after failing to stop for police.

Officers in Norwich attempted but failed to stop the motorist under Norfolk police’s Operation Moonshot City, which aims to disrupt criminals and organised gangs.

But they soon caught up with the driver who was detained.

They were subsequently arrested for failing to stop, dangerous driving, resisting arrest, failure to provide a sample for drugs testing, and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Norwich Police tweeted about the incident with the hashtag #whatafind.

