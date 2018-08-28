Driver arrested for drug possession after failing to stop

A driver has been arrested for offences including drug possession after failing to stop for police.

#OpMoonshotCity had a fail to stop earlier today, The driver was soon detained and arrested for failing to stop, dangerous driving, resist arrest, failure to provide (@DrugWipeUK) and possession of Class A with intent to supply! #whatafind #Disrupt #Protect @NorfolkPolice #PC1581 pic.twitter.com/rS05pxTAKd — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) February 1, 2019

Officers in Norwich attempted but failed to stop the motorist under Norfolk police’s Operation Moonshot City, which aims to disrupt criminals and organised gangs.

But they soon caught up with the driver who was detained.

They were subsequently arrested for failing to stop, dangerous driving, resisting arrest, failure to provide a sample for drugs testing, and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Norwich Police tweeted about the incident with the hashtag #whatafind.