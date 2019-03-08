Police 'jump like a gazelle' to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man has been detained by police following a chase through the streets of Norwich.

Top team work from #Team1 & #Team3 this evening. Male ran from officers after damaging cars & windows in the city. Male detained after a foot chase through the city streets & taken to custody! #PC1902 jumped out the van like a gazelle & caught the male! #Sgt1668 #PC1863 #PC1925 pic.twitter.com/wq2yNFOjgB — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) October 14, 2019

Police caught the man, who had damaged cars and windows in the city, after an officer "jumped out of the van like a gazelle" during a foot chase on Sunday evening.

The man was then taken into custody.

