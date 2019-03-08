Police 'jump like a gazelle' to catch suspect in chase
PUBLISHED: 07:38 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 14 October 2019
A man has been detained by police following a chase through the streets of Norwich.
Police caught the man, who had damaged cars and windows in the city, after an officer "jumped out of the van like a gazelle" during a foot chase on Sunday evening.
The man was then taken into custody.
In a tweet Norwich Police said: "Top team work from #Team1 & #Team3 this evening. Male ran from officers after damaging cars & windows in the city. Male detained after a foot chase through the city streets & taken to custody! #PC1902 jumped out the van like a gazelle & caught the male! #Sgt1668 #PC1863 #PC1925"
