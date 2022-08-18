Police ask neighbours to turn in inconsiderate parkers in new crackdown

Cars have been spotted parking obstructing the entirety of the pavement - Credit: Car-Free Norwich

Neighbours are being asked to snitch on drivers who park inconsiderately in a new police crackdown.

The new scheme, called Operation Chatty, aims to catch people parking illegally by obstructing footpaths with a trial having launched in the north of Norwich.

While the scheme has the support of anti-car campaigners, others have questioned the use of resources.

One Norwich dad has spent years campaigning for the police to do something about inconsiderate drivers obstructing footpaths.

Liam Calvert, a member of Car-Free Norwich, said he started a three-year crusade after finding it difficult to push a pushchair down city streets.

He said: "With twins in a pushchair it was almost impossible to get anywhere and there's a limit to what you can do with notes on cars.

"I recently had a couple in their late 80s telling me she had struggled to get passed a car and she took a fall seriously injuring herself."

Mr Calvert said a lot of people are uncomfortable talking to police and do not want to get in trouble with their neighbours but hoped they would feel comfortable reporting by email.

"On and off over the years I have been hassling the police to do something about pavement parking.

"The police always came back arguing that parking was not their responsibility, they say it is the local authority.

"There's no need for everyone else to have to go through this to convince the police to do something about it."

Mr Calvert said after researching the issue he found the police did have a responsibility if the pavement was obstructed.

Anyone caught causing dangerous obstruction could be issued a fixed penalty notice of £90.

However, the scheme raises various questions, such as what it means for areas where there is no space not to park on the pavement.

Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation also raised concerns about what it means for police resources.

He said: "In the grand scheme of things police have probably got more important things to get on with rather than reviewing pictures of a pavement.

"Officers are dealing with domestic incidents and robberies and all the things that you want us to deal with.

"If they want to add this to our list of priorities I would say we have got more important things to be getting on with."

Mr Symonds said he was "desperate" for it not to be something the police focus on unless it was a serious incident, for example restricting access for emergency services.

He added: "It could be someone in a back officer looking at these pictures rather than looking at something else that needs police attention."

A police spokeswoman said: "This is a targeted response to a community issue that has been raised with local officers.

"Whilst it is predominantly for the council to enforce parking issues, we will always strive to work with our partners to address matters that mean the most to our communities."

While there are currently no plans to expand the scheme beyond north Norwich, anyone with concerns about illegal parking can contact their local safer neighbourhood team.

How will it work?

It will see members of the public asked to dob in their neighbours by emailing the police with a picture, vehicle details and times and dates of the offence.

Officers will then review and look to educate the vehicle's owner by sending them a letter.

If the obstruction persists they would then look to speak with the driver before enforcing with tickets.

The initiative is being trialled in the Norwich North area first before being reviewed with the aim of rolling it out across Norfolk.

However, a police spokeswoman stressed that general parking offences are the local council's responsibility and should be reported to them.

If you’d like to report a parking obstruction, you can do so by emailing OpChatty@norfolk.police.uk