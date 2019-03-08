Stop and search sees police find 'nasty weapon' in woman's handbag

Police seized a 30cm blade found in a woman's handbag following a stop and search in Norwich.

Norwich Police tweeted on Saturday that intelligence from a member of the public led to them stopping the woman, 43.

The officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) found a 30cm silver blade in the woman's handbag.

They shared an image of the blade with the tweet - branding it a 'nasty weapon'.

The tweet said: "Another particularly nasty weapon off our streets tonight.

"Public-provided intelligence led to Norwich East SNT officers stop-searching a female, 43, and finding this in her handbag.

"She's currently awaiting interview."