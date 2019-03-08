Norwich police detain men wanted on suspicion of money laundering

Police have detained two men wanted on suspicion of burglary, immigration offences and money laundering in Norwich.

The men were detained on Friday after they tried to get away from officers who stopped the vehicle they were travelling in. Initially fleeing the vehicle stop, the men where quickly detained by other officers nearby.

Norwich police tweeted: "Two males detained wanted for a burglary, immigration offences and money laundering after both fled following a vehicle stop in Norwich. #opmoonshotcity quickly detained both males nearby. The driver was also dealt with for no licence and no insurance. #PC1512 #disrupt #protect"