Police continuing to investigate air gun assault in Norwich

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Enquiries are continuing after two men were assaulted by a man with a gun in a Norwich shopping centre last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives from Norwich CID have appealed for witnesses as they try to find out what happened during the incident in Anglia Square in the early hours of Saturday, February 9.

At about 4.30am a group of people in their 20s were walking along Magdalen Street when they were approached by another man who assaulted two of them with what appeared to be an air weapon, police said.

Both men received injuries to their heads.

Speaking after the incident last month, Det Insp David Taylor from Norwich CID said: “I would like to reassure the local community that we are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify the offender and we would appeal to anyone with information regarding the incident or the person involved to contact us immediately.”

Call police on 101.