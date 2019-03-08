Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Stolen car crashes after police chase through city centre

PUBLISHED: 22:35 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:35 28 March 2019

Officers from Moonshot City arrested the driver after a short chase through Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Officers from Moonshot City arrested the driver after a short chase through Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A car reported stolen in Diss crashed in Norwich after police pursued the driver through the city centre on Thursday evening.

The vehicle was spotted by officers from the City Moonshot team close to King Street at around 7pm after it had been flagged as stolen.

The driver failed to stop for police and a short chase ensued, ending with a collision with another car on Bracondale, where the driver, a 33-year-old man, was arrested.

Police said there was minor damage and no injuries caused in the collision, but the airbags deployed on the suspected stolen vehicle.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving and disqualified driving.

Most Read

Zero hygiene rating for A140 burger caravan

South Norfolk Council food hygiene inspectors found Snak Shak on A140 had serious failings and gave it a zero rating. Picture: Simon Parkin

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Norwich restaurant closes just days after permission granted to turn it into house

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police warn commuters to avoid area after crash

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Norwich gig by ‘one of world’s biggest promoters’ sells out before line-up is announced

The Tiki bar at Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack & Hi-Fi in Norwich. Photo: Supplied by Bermuda Bob's

Four years jail for knife-point robber who stole sports gear

CCTV of Daniel York committing robbery at JD Sports store in King's Lynn. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Norwich taxi firm to open new café and restaurant

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. Photo: Simon Finlay

Calls for unity against ‘rise of racism’

Roshan Bykes and Paul Holborow addressed a meeting in Norwich. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists