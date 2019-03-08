Stolen car crashes after police chase through city centre

Officers from Moonshot City arrested the driver after a short chase through Norwich.

A car reported stolen in Diss crashed in Norwich after police pursued the driver through the city centre on Thursday evening.

The vehicle was spotted by officers from the City Moonshot team close to King Street at around 7pm after it had been flagged as stolen.

The driver failed to stop for police and a short chase ensued, ending with a collision with another car on Bracondale, where the driver, a 33-year-old man, was arrested.

Police said there was minor damage and no injuries caused in the collision, but the airbags deployed on the suspected stolen vehicle.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving and disqualified driving.