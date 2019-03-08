Driver hit 64mph in 30mph zones during police chase in Norwich

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A man led police on a chase at up to 64mph on residential roads with 30mph limits in Norwich, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shane Revell, 20, had been driving a BMW 118 M-Sport on Salhouse Road, Mousehold Lane and Rider Haggard Road, Norwich on February 24 last year.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard there was a police chase in a built up area with the defendant reaching speeds of up to 64mph before the incident came to an end.

Revell, of Bolton Road, Norwich, appeared in court on Thursday (May 9) having been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

The case was deemed too serious for the magistrates court to deal with and it was sent to Norwich Crown Court on June 6.

Revell was granted bail until the next hearing.