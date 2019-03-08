CCTV image released after hair clippers stolen from shop

Police would like to speak to this man following a theft in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hair clippers worth £120 were stolen from Barkers Hairdressing Supplies Ltd on Spar Road in Norwich, on Thursday, July 11.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anybody who recognises the man, or anyone with information should contact Op Solve via 101, quoting crime reference 36/47759/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.