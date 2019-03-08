Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

CCTV image released after hair clippers stolen from shop

PUBLISHED: 11:19 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 22 July 2019

Police would like to speak to this man following a theft in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Police would like to speak to this man following a theft in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft in Norwich.

Hair clippers worth £120 were stolen from Barkers Hairdressing Supplies Ltd on Spar Road in Norwich, on Thursday, July 11.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anybody who recognises the man, or anyone with information should contact Op Solve via 101, quoting crime reference 36/47759/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Norfolk could see highs of 35C as heatwave hits the UK

Temperatures could reach as high as 35C in Norfolk this week. Photo Steve Parsons

Tactics, tenacity and momentum – six things learned from City’s time in Germany

Moritz Leitner, right, scored a deflected winner for Norwich City against Schalke Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Delays likely’ warning as work is set to be carried out

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work on the B1375 Oulton Street at Oulton, Lowestoft between Tuesday, July 30 and August 1. Picture: Google Images

Festival to put spotlight on Filipino culture

A scene from a previous Barrio Fiesta at East Tuddenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists