CCTV image released after hair clippers stolen from shop
PUBLISHED: 11:19 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 22 July 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft in Norwich.
Hair clippers worth £120 were stolen from Barkers Hairdressing Supplies Ltd on Spar Road in Norwich, on Thursday, July 11.
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.
Anybody who recognises the man, or anyone with information should contact Op Solve via 101, quoting crime reference 36/47759/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
