'Don't drive with the roof down whilst wearing high-vis' - Police snare twice banned convertible driver near Norwich

A twice banned driver has had his convertible seized by the police while driving near Norwich.

The 25-year-old man had been disqualified from driving on two separate occasions but still got behind the wheel.

He was caught driving by police on Wednesday evening on the Wroxham Road near Norwich.

Driving a grey Peugeot convertible with the top down and wearing high visibility clothing, he was hard to miss.

An officer from Norwich Police tweeted: "To the disqualified driver (twice over) DON'T drive!

"And definitely don't drive a convertible car with the roof down whilst wearing hi vis

"25-year-old male seen Wroxham Road @BroadlandPolice and subsequently reported. Vehicle seized."