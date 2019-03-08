Police search after man arrested at hospital escapes

Police are on the hunt for an arrested man who has escaped from Norfolk and Norwich Hospital (NNUH).

The man had been receiving treatment at the NNUH when he was arrested for public order offences on Wednesday morning.

But police said he later fled the hospital, at around 11.35am.

A spokesperson said they were currently trying to find the man in areas around the hospital.