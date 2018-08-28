Search

Woman threatened to stab police with hypodermic needle

PUBLISHED: 09:39 11 December 2018

Police threatened with hyperdermic needle. Picture: Archant

Police threatened with hyperdermic needle. Picture: Archant

A woman has been arrested after threatening to stab police with a hypodermic needle.

The incident happened in Norwich city centre this morning (Tuesday, December 11).

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the woman.

Norwich Police tweeted: “After an arrest by #NESNT yesterday for a female who threatened to stab officers with a hypodermic needle in the city centre, #Team3 have secured a charge through #CPS for Section 4 POA, Resist Arrest & Offensive Weapon. Court date booked.”

