Man arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs

Police arrested a man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs near Weavers Lane, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd Mark Shepherd

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences in Norwich.

Sgt Mark Shepherd said on Twitter that a male had been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The arrest on the Weavers Lane steps in the east of the city was made by PC Abeyta.