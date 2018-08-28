Weapons seized after drugs raid in Norwich

Two more people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing.

Police raided an address in the Malprit area of Norwich on Saturday evening and arrested two suspects, as well as confiscating weapons.

Police raided an address in the Malprit area of Norwich on Saturday evening and arrested two suspects, as well as confiscating weapons.

Norwich police tweeted: “Hit another address yesterday in the Marlpit area for County Lines drug dealing. Two arrested and more weapons off the street.”

Since the launch of Operation Gravity - a Norfolk Police campaign focused on targeting county lines criminals - around 753 people have been arrested, 133 of those children under the age of 18.