Weapons seized after drugs raid in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:40 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:26 25 November 2018

Weapons seized from a property in the Malprit area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police

Weapons seized from a property in the Malprit area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police

Two more people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing.

Knife seized from a property in the Malprit area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police

Police raided an address in the Malprit area of Norwich on Saturday evening and arrested two suspects, as well as confiscating weapons.

Norwich police tweeted: “Hit another address yesterday in the Marlpit area for County Lines drug dealing. Two arrested and more weapons off the street.”

Since the launch of Operation Gravity - a Norfolk Police campaign focused on targeting county lines criminals - around 753 people have been arrested, 133 of those children under the age of 18.

