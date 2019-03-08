Four arrested as part of police crackdown on crime on Norwich roads
PUBLISHED: 22:55 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:55 26 June 2019
Police have made four arrests as part of a crackdown on organised crime on Norwich roads.
Yesterday, two men escaped from a vehicle after passing police officers in Norwich.
A stolen laptop was recovered nearby after it had just been taken from a property.
Norwich police said one male was arrested for burglary and going equipped.
In a Twitter post, Norwich police said: "Two males decamp from a vehicle after passing #opmoonshotcity officers.
"A stolen laptop was recovered nearby having just been taken from a property @BroadlandPolice."
In another incident in the city, two men aged 29 and 39 were arrested after being caught drug-driving.
A 34-year-old woman was also stopped in her vehicle and found to be wanted for theft-related offences in May.
The arrests were made as part of Norfolk Constabulary's Operation Moonshot City.
