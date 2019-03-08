Search

Four arrested as part of police crackdown on crime on Norwich roads

PUBLISHED: 22:55 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:55 26 June 2019

Four people were arrested in Norwich as part of Norfolk Constabulary's Operation Moonshot City. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Four people were arrested in Norwich as part of Norfolk Constabulary's Operation Moonshot City. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Police have made four arrests as part of a crackdown on organised crime on Norwich roads.

Yesterday, two men escaped from a vehicle after passing police officers in Norwich.

A stolen laptop was recovered nearby after it had just been taken from a property.

Norwich police said one male was arrested for burglary and going equipped.

In a Twitter post, Norwich police said: "Two males decamp from a vehicle after passing #opmoonshotcity officers.

"A stolen laptop was recovered nearby having just been taken from a property @BroadlandPolice."

In another incident in the city, two men aged 29 and 39 were arrested after being caught drug-driving.

A 34-year-old woman was also stopped in her vehicle and found to be wanted for theft-related offences in May.

The arrests were made as part of Norfolk Constabulary's Operation Moonshot City.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

