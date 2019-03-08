Driver arrested after vehicle drives into path of another car
PUBLISHED: 21:28 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:57 30 June 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
Police have arrested a driver after a crash which saw a vehicle drive into the path of another car.
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a crash in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Norwich police were at the scene of a collision in St Clements Hill on Sunday at 7.55pm, after a car pulled out of a junction into the path of another car.
Police said nobody suffered injuries in the crash.
Officers said the male driver of the car that was hit provided a positive reading for drugs and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
Norwich police posted a picture on their Twitter account which shows a drug test with readings for cannabis and cocaine.
Police also tweeted a picture of a car being towed away and a van with severe damage to the front of the vehicle.
