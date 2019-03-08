Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Driver arrested after vehicle drives into path of another car

PUBLISHED: 21:28 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:57 30 June 2019

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a crash in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a crash in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police have arrested a driver after a crash which saw a vehicle drive into the path of another car.

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a crash in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyA driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a crash in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich police were at the scene of a collision in St Clements Hill on Sunday at 7.55pm, after a car pulled out of a junction into the path of another car.

Police said nobody suffered injuries in the crash.

Officers said the male driver of the car that was hit provided a positive reading for drugs and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Norwich police posted a picture on their Twitter account which shows a drug test with readings for cannabis and cocaine.

Police also tweeted a picture of a car being towed away and a van with severe damage to the front of the vehicle.

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads to close today for major cycling event

Britain’'s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions in Noroflk. Picture: British Cycling

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

WATCH: Shocking moment woman threw kitten nine metres through the air

Still image from video footage of April Hawes throwing a kitten at her neighbour's home in Dereham. Picture Archant.

Luxury cruise ship carrying hundreds of tourists arrives in Great Yarmouth

The Seabourne Ques docked at Peel Ports’ Outer Harbour in Great Yarmouth on Sunday. Picture: Contributed by Gary Philo.

Opening date for Greggs, B&M and Home Bargains at new retail park announced

B&M has created 60 new jobs in Thetford. Picture: B&M

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Very unwell’ woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacon called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

My Norwich City Story #2: Ruel Fox – in his own words

Ruel Fox is the second former Canaries star to tell his tale in our new series: My Norwich City Story. Picture: Tony Thrussell

WATCH: Shocking moment woman threw kitten nine metres through the air

Still image from video footage of April Hawes throwing a kitten at her neighbour's home in Dereham. Picture Archant.

Driver ‘stuck fingers up’ at unmarked police car while parked on pedestrian crossing

The driver was reported to court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists