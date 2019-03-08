Driver arrested after vehicle drives into path of another car

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a crash in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police have arrested a driver after a crash which saw a vehicle drive into the path of another car.

Norwich police were at the scene of a collision in St Clements Hill on Sunday at 7.55pm, after a car pulled out of a junction into the path of another car.

Police said nobody suffered injuries in the crash.

Currently dealing with a non injury RTC in #Norwich where a driver has pulled out of a junction into the path of another car. Driver of the car they hit has just provided a positive @DrugWipeUK so has been arrested on suspicion of #DrugDriving #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/K53MnVWGDo — Sgt Chris Harris (@SgtChrisHarris) June 30, 2019

Officers said the male driver of the car that was hit provided a positive reading for drugs and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Norwich police posted a picture on their Twitter account which shows a drug test with readings for cannabis and cocaine.

Police also tweeted a picture of a car being towed away and a van with severe damage to the front of the vehicle.