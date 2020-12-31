Police appeal to help catch wanted woman

Published: 7:16 PM December 31, 2020

The public has been asked to help police to catch a wanted woman believed to be in the Norwich area.

Stacey Wilson, 29, is wanted because she has breached the terms of her release from prison.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins, slim, with ginger hair.

Anyone who may have seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, should call Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.