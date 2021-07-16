News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Women in court over pink paint attacks on civic buildings

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:36 PM July 16, 2021   
Burning Pink protest

Damage to County Hall after the Burning Pink protest earlier this year. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Two women have appeared in court accused of criminal damage after pink paint was thrown at two different council buildings in Norwich.

Paint was thrown at County Hall and City Hall in Norwich on February 15 this year as part of nationwide action by Burning Pink in response to perceived inaction from local authorities on their climate and ecological emergency declaration.

City Hall

Damage to City Hall in Norwich after the Burning Pink protest earlier this year. - Credit: Archant

Gabriella Ditton, 27, of Silver Road, Norwich and Nicola Stickells, 51, of High Road, Needham, near Harleston, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (July 16) having been charged in relation to the incidents.

Ditton and Stickells face with two counts of criminal damage, one more than £5,000 and one less than £5,000, in relation to Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Hall.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 13.


Both defendants were granted conditional bail.


