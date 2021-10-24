Published: 6:00 AM October 24, 2021

The injuries suffered by Georgina Barnes's cat bubba after he had both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back in April 2019. - Credit: Archant

The owner of a cat which had its ears cut off by a convicted murderer who boasted about mutilating about 30 cats in the city said she felt "tortured" by his courtroom comments.

David Iwo, 23, formerly of Palmer Road, Norwich, is due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court later this month after having previously admitted the murder of Martin Decker.

The 69-year-old former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) solicitor was found dead at his home in Birkenhead, near Merseyside on March 7 this year with a post-mortem examination finding he had suffered a severe blunt force head injury.

Iwo appeared at Norwich Crown Court last week facing animal cruelty charges in relation to a cat which had its ears cut off and others which had been put in bags and carried away.





But Iwo, who appeared via videolink, refused to enter pleas to the charges he faced and made a shocking outburst forcing Judge Andrew Shaw to order the defendant be muted.

Iwo, who represented himself, in court said: "I don't care about this...I've got bigger fish.

"I just don't care about this case. **** your cats."

He later boasted to the court there were "up to 30 cats" he had mutilated with parts "all over Woodcock Road" before adding: "If you want the ears, I can tell you where they are."

Georgina Barnes, owner of Bubba the cat which had its ears cut off, said Iwo's comments made her feel as though she was being tortured.

Georgina Barnes owner of Bubba the cat. Picture: Georgina Barnes - Credit: Georgina Barnes

The 29-year-old who lives in the city, said: "I was really upset.

“It did hurt a lot.

“I think one of the worst parts was the ears bit.

“You hear stories about people that have hurt animals and keep trophies and things.

“It was horrible to be honest, it did break me down a bit.

“It shocked me quite a bit - he’s a disgusting human being for what he’s done.

“For saying things like that in a court room - it was like he was torturing the owners of the cats."

She added: “It’s quite worrying as well that he said he had hurt lots of cats

“What does the tip of the iceberg mean? Is there something more than the cats in the area."

She said she had initially been terrified to let Bubba out following the attack but now lets him out during the day and feels safer that Iwo is behind bars where he is likely to remain for some time.

She said: "It’s a good feeling to know that he won’t be able to do it.

More recent picture of Bubba the cat relaxing following his knife attack ordeal in April 2019. - Credit: Georgina Barnes

As previously reported, Iwo repeated that he "just didn't care" about the case before he was asked to enter pleas to the five offences he has been charged with, including carrying out a prohibited procedure, namely cutting off the ears and back of a cat called Bubba, on April 14, 2019.

He has also been charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a male cat called Smudge, on March 23, 2019, and a female cat called Puss, on April 21, 2019, in that he placed them in a bag.

He had also been charged with attempted theft of both cats.

But after each charge was put to him, instead of entering a plea of guilty or not guilty Iwo stated "don't care" or "just don't care".

Judge Shaw who told Iwo "you're not shocking me", ordered the defendant be muted and said the case would be mentioned when he was sentenced for murder.

A Preston Crown Court spokesman confirmed Iwo was to be sentenced for murder on Wednesday (October 27) having pleaded guilty on September 22 this year.



