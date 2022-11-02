Paint attack at City Hall, Norwich in February last year - Credit: Burning Pink

The trial of two women accused of throwing pink paint at two different council buildings in Norwich has been put back by 11 months.

Police were called to County Hall on Martineau Lane, on the edge of the city, at about 3.15pm on February 15 last year where paint had been thrown inside the main foyer, covering windows and floors.

Paint attack at County Hall, Norwich in February last year - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A short time later, pink paint was thrown over the main bronze doors at City Hall on St Peters Street.

It was part of a nationwide ‘Burning Pink’ protest, in response to perceived inaction of councils to tackle climate change.

Gabriella Ditton, 28, of Silver Road, Norwich, and Nicola Stickells, 51, of High Road, Needham, near Harleston, have both pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal damage.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 1) but was not able to get on.

The trial has been relisted for October 2 next year.