Man steals £250 guitar from charity shop

Published: 11:56 AM August 3, 2021

CCTV image of man police would like to speak to - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man is being hunted by police for stealing a £250 guitar from a Norwich charity shop.

The guitar was taken from Oxfam charity shop on Magdalen Street at around 5.50pm on Friday, July 23.

The police would like to speak with the man in the CCTV image released.

Anyone who may recognise this man, or anyone with information about the theft, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



