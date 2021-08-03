News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man steals £250 guitar from charity shop

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:56 AM August 3, 2021   
man on cctv

CCTV image of man police would like to speak to - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man is being hunted by police for stealing a £250 guitar from a Norwich charity shop.

The guitar was taken from Oxfam charity shop on Magdalen Street at around 5.50pm on Friday, July 23.

The police would like to speak with the man in the CCTV image released.

Anyone who may recognise this man, or anyone with information about the theft, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of the property where two people were found dead

Norfolk Live | Updated

Man and woman found dead in home

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Bacton gas terminal from the air. Picture; MIKE PAGE

Norfolk seaside holiday park battles Shell over solar panel plans

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person