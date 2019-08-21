Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

WATCH: Dramatic drone footage shows moment teenager carrying knives is tackled by Norwich police

21 August, 2019 - 15:44
The moment Ricardo Fernandes was arrested outside Chapelfield on July 17. Picture: Norfolk Police

The moment Ricardo Fernandes was arrested outside Chapelfield on July 17. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A teenager carrying two knives and 30 wraps of crack was tackled as he tried to flee from police officers.

Ricardo Fernandes was jailed for three years 10 months after being caught with two knives and crack cocaine. Picture: Norfolk PoliceRicardo Fernandes was jailed for three years 10 months after being caught with two knives and crack cocaine. Picture: Norfolk Police

It was part of Operation Tissue - targeting a group of up to 30 youngsters dealing drugs and carrying weapons in Chapelfield Gardens.

And last week Ricardo Fernandes, 19, was jailed for more than three years after his arrest on the first day of the operation.

Fernandes, of Mile Cross Road, was detained near Chapelfield on July 17 by undercover officers targeting anti-social behaviour and drug use.

The area had been flooded by around two dozen officers in uniform and plain clothes, supported by dog units and the police drone.

Fernandes attempted to escape on a bicycle but was tackled by officers as they moved to make arrests.

The teenager was searched and found with two knives and 30 wraps of crack cocaine. He was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a knife.

Fernandes appeared in court on Thursday, August 15, where he pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.

The operation was set up to target anti-social behaviour and drug use in Chapelfield, Chapelfield Gardens and Union Street in the city.

The operation involved plain-clothed and uniform officers along with the dog unit and police drone, which captured Fernandes' arrest. Partner agencies, including youth offending, were also involved.

It was launched after problems around Chapelfield Gardens became intolerable, following a stabbing in June.

Three teenagers were arrested on the day, including Fernandes.

Sergeant Mark Shepherd said: "This was a successful operation, well-received by the community, which has ultimately led to crack cocaine being taken off the streets of Norwich.

"We are committed to dealing with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the city centre and will continue to take action where necessary."Anyone with information about drug dealing in their community should contact police on non-emergency number 101.

Most Read

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

‘We don’t make too many plans’: Wife opens up on husband’s tragic diagnosis at 51

Nigel Allen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Is this dangerous? Debate over video of three youngsters riding bike in busy road

A video has captured three youngsters riding a bike down Bury Road, in Thetford. Picture: Paul Simpson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Menace on the road’ jailed for extra 28 days after making comments to judge

Lee Cletheroe, 33, refused to stop for police when he was spotted behind the wheel of a Citroen on Surrey Street in Norwich. File photo of Surrey Street. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Arrests after fruit squash thrown in women’s faces in McDonald’s and Tesco car park

Some of the incidents took place at the Tesco car park in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Facebook user unable to fully access site claims it has impacted on his mental health

Stephen Slade, 52, from Stalham (left) who has been unable to fully access his Facebook account since March. He is pictured with his friend Paul McCluskey. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Man arrested hours after being told by court not to drink in town centre

A man has been arrested for breaking a court order just hours after appearing before the judge. Picture: Archant

Again? - more drivers confused about parking at retail park

More bad parking has been spotted at the Breckland Retail Park. Picture: Amanda Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists