WATCH: Dramatic drone footage shows moment teenager carrying knives is tackled by Norwich police

The moment Ricardo Fernandes was arrested outside Chapelfield on July 17. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A teenager carrying two knives and 30 wraps of crack was tackled as he tried to flee from police officers.

It was part of Operation Tissue - targeting a group of up to 30 youngsters dealing drugs and carrying weapons in Chapelfield Gardens.

And last week Ricardo Fernandes, 19, was jailed for more than three years after his arrest on the first day of the operation.

Fernandes, of Mile Cross Road, was detained near Chapelfield on July 17 by undercover officers targeting anti-social behaviour and drug use.

The area had been flooded by around two dozen officers in uniform and plain clothes, supported by dog units and the police drone.

Fernandes attempted to escape on a bicycle but was tackled by officers as they moved to make arrests.

The teenager was searched and found with two knives and 30 wraps of crack cocaine. He was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a knife.

Fernandes appeared in court on Thursday, August 15, where he pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.

The operation was set up to target anti-social behaviour and drug use in Chapelfield, Chapelfield Gardens and Union Street in the city.

The operation involved plain-clothed and uniform officers along with the dog unit and police drone, which captured Fernandes' arrest. Partner agencies, including youth offending, were also involved.

It was launched after problems around Chapelfield Gardens became intolerable, following a stabbing in June.

Three teenagers were arrested on the day, including Fernandes.

Sergeant Mark Shepherd said: "This was a successful operation, well-received by the community, which has ultimately led to crack cocaine being taken off the streets of Norwich.

"We are committed to dealing with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the city centre and will continue to take action where necessary."Anyone with information about drug dealing in their community should contact police on non-emergency number 101.