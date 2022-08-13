News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drugs seized after cycling police patrols in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:56 AM August 13, 2022
Geoffrey Watling Way, alongside Norwich City Football Ground, which may be closed to public vehicles

Drugs were seized after a police cycle patrol in parts of Norwich, including Geoffrey Watling Way - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Police officers on two wheels helped seize quantities of drugs in two stops in Norwich.

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were conducting cycle patrols at The Moorings, While near to Barn Road in Norwich on Friday night (August 12) when they stopped and searched a man.

Quantities of ketamine and cannabis were seized from the man who is set to appear in court in due course.

During another cycle patrol yesterday, officers stopped and searched three people by the River Wensum behind Geoffrey Watling Way and seized quantities of class B controlled drugs from two of them. 

Officers from the Norwich East SNT took to social media to update details of the seizures on Twitter.



