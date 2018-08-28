Man arrested after large packet of class A drugs found ‘within his person’
PUBLISHED: 17:25 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 19 January 2019
Archant
Police have arrested a man who was found to be carrying a large packet of class A drugs “within his person”.
Norwich police said the male driver was stopped in the city as part of Operation Moonshot - a police crackdown on organised crime in Norwich - in Oak Street at 3pm on Friday.
The man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, excess drugs after he tested positive for cocaine, unfit due to manner of driving, possession of cannabis and concern in the supply of drugs after approximately £1,300 and a newly-purchased coat of £900 was found.
He was later arrested for possession of class A drugs which police said he had concealed “within his person”.
A police spokesman added: “A large packet of wrapped class A was then seized.”
The man was placed under constant observations until the hours of the morning when he agreed to comply fully with a strip search.
Comments have been disabled on this article.