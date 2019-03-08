Pet cat has 48 stitches after being attacked with knife in Norwich

Stitch was attacked in Norwich. Photo: Lindsey Grix Lindsey Grix

A family cat has suffered horrific injuries in an apparent knife attack amid fears the person behind a spate of incidents earlier this year has struck again.

Lindsey Grix, who lives in the NR1 area of Norwich with her husband and two children, said her cat Stitch returned home on Monday morning with terrible wounds.

Mrs Grix immediately called the vets and took her pet in, where she was told the wounds must have been inflicted by a knife as they were "too clean" to have been the result of an accident.

Mrs Grix said: "When we found Stitch we realised he'd been attacked and he could hardly walk.

"We live in a nice area and it was a big shock to our cat sitter that this could happen.

"Maybe he was attacked somewhere else but he doesn't usually go far."

Stitch had to have 48 stitches and he is now recovering at the family's home.

The Grix family met with the police yesterday evening who are investigating the attack.

It comes after a spate of five reported cat attacks in two weeks that began in April this year in the NR3 area of Norwich and saw one cat have its ears cut off.

At that time a man in his late teens was arrested and questioned but was later released without charge.

Mrs Grix added: "We have a son who is 12 and a daughter who is 14 and this is obviously very upsetting for them, he's my daughter's baby and she won't leave his side after this."

Norfolk Constabulary have been asked if they are linking the attack on Stitch to the previous ones.

"People are frightened to let their pets out now," added Mrs Grix.

"I know I don't really want Stitch to go out but I'm not sure we can keep him in.

"Whenever I see a cat outside now I feel worried for it."

Contact 101 if you have any information.