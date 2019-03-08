Police step up patrols in wake of attacks on cats

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off in the NR3 area - one of six such incidents reported to Norfolk police in two weeks. Picture: Sarah Cutting Sarah Cutting

Police patrols are being stepped in an area of Norwich were several cats have recently been injured.

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk Police say they have received six reports of incidents involving the mistreatment of cats in the past two weeks.

In the most recent incident, on April 25, a veterinary practice in Taverham contacted officers to report they were treating a cat which had been brought into the surgery with both its ears cut off.

Following the incidents, officers in Norwich arrested a man in his late teens on Sunday on suspicion of attempted theft. He has since been released under investigation.

Further to these incidents, Norwich North SNT officers are today carrying out further reassurance patrols as part of a witness appeal in the Catton area #hereforyou #communityengagement #NNSNT #PC629 pic.twitter.com/iRPm0LPczM — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) April 30, 2019

In response to the reports and as the police continue to appeal for witnesses to the attacks, Norwich North SNT (safer neighbourhood team) officers are carrying out further reassurance patrols in the Catton area.

Anyone with information should contact Pc Shaun Quinn at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.