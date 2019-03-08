Police step up patrols in wake of attacks on cats
PUBLISHED: 08:58 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 30 April 2019
Sarah Cutting
Police patrols are being stepped in an area of Norwich were several cats have recently been injured.
Norfolk Police say they have received six reports of incidents involving the mistreatment of cats in the past two weeks.
You may also want to watch:
In the most recent incident, on April 25, a veterinary practice in Taverham contacted officers to report they were treating a cat which had been brought into the surgery with both its ears cut off.
Following the incidents, officers in Norwich arrested a man in his late teens on Sunday on suspicion of attempted theft. He has since been released under investigation.
In response to the reports and as the police continue to appeal for witnesses to the attacks, Norwich North SNT (safer neighbourhood team) officers are carrying out further reassurance patrols in the Catton area.
Anyone with information should contact Pc Shaun Quinn at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.