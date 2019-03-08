Weapons and drugs seized from trio arrested after city burglaries

Police in Norwich seized weapons and drugs from three people arrested after a number of burglaries in the silver triangle area, in the north of the city. Picture: Norwich Police Norwich Police

This knife was seized from one of three people arrested by police following a series of burglaries in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The arrests were made by officers on Wednesday night after a spree of break-ins in the north of the city.

Norwich North local policing team (LPC) were out in the silver triangle area around Silver Road following reports of the burglaries.

On Twitter, Norwich Police said that three people had been arrested for burglary and drugs and weapons had also been seized.