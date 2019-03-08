Weapons and drugs seized from trio arrested after city burglaries
PUBLISHED: 07:10 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 14 March 2019
Norwich Police
This knife was seized from one of three people arrested by police following a series of burglaries in Norwich.
The arrests were made by officers on Wednesday night after a spree of break-ins in the north of the city.
Norwich North local policing team (LPC) were out in the silver triangle area around Silver Road following reports of the burglaries.
On Twitter, Norwich Police said that three people had been arrested for burglary and drugs and weapons had also been seized.
