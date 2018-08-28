Search

‘Delightful’ woman spits in police’s face after attacking door staff in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:30 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 09 February 2019

A woman spat in the face of officers. Photo: Adrian Judd

A “delightful” woman spat in the face of police officers after attacking nightclub door staff in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to deal with the woman who had attacked door staff in Norwich. When they arrived, she kicked and spat at police.

On Twitter Norwich Police posted: ”Public Order for #Team3 was a busy one, some of us only just getting away now.

“Officers dealt with a lot of people last night, one female who attacked door staff in front of us then kicked officers and spat in their faces also.

“Delightful. No injuries thankfully.”

