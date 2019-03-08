Search

Norwich murderer has suspended sentence breach case withdrawn

PUBLISHED: 15:17 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 27 June 2019

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Archant

A man jailed for life for stabbing a father-of-two to death in Norwich who was due to appear in court for failing to comply with a suspended sentence order has had the case withdrawn.

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park in June last year. Picture: Norfolk PoliceDavid Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park in June last year. Picture: Norfolk Police

David Hastings, 48, of Long Row, Norwich was fatally stabbed near to the Rose Lane car park in the early hours of June 23 last year.

Rolands Heinbergs, 23, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 28 years in prison after being found guilty of murder following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Heinbergs, of HMP Belmarsh, had been given a suspended sentence for possession of knives in Thetford on May 7 last year and was due to appear before city magistrates on Thursday (June 27).

But probation officer Amy Noakes said they would "withdraw the breach proceedings in his case" adding he had "received a significant sentence".

