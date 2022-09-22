The partner of a father-of-three stabbed to death in a row over motorbike noise has told how she thought she would die too, when she was attacked by his killer.

Dean Allsop was stabbed 17 times by Jamie Crosbie, 48, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, after he became angry at the noise from a bike belonging to Mr Allsop's son, Mikey.

James Crosbie has appeared in court charged with murder of Dean Allsop, pictured. - Credit: Facebook

The 41-year-old's partner Louise Newell saw Mr Allsop stabbed twice in the neck by Crosbie before the attacker turned his attentions to her.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell. Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Crosbie was convicted of the murder of Mr Allsop this summer, following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

This week he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 28 years.

Jamie Crosbie who has been found guilty of the murder of Dean Allsop - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

In an interview with this newspaper, Miss Newell, 41, recalled the tragic events of April 14 last year.

"I really thought I was going to die near those garages with Dean," she said.

She had been alerted to something being wrong when Mikey came back to her house to tell her "Dad has been killed".

"I just initially went into auto-pilot, made sure my other son was safe inside.

"As I got to the back gate Mikey shouted 'the neighbour has killed him'.

"I had in my mind that he had been hit by a car.

"It wasn't until I came out and saw Dean lying on the floor and Mikey said the neighbour had stabbed dad that I realised the severity of it.

Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew where Dean Allsop was murdered by Jamie Crosbie in April last year - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"Jamie (Crosbie) was standing in his garden with a knife.

"I told Mikey to go back inside and stay with his brother while I helped Dean.

"Everything just happened so quickly.

"When I first started coming into the garage area I thought he was just going to attack me.

"But that's when he stood over Dean while he was on the floor.

"He stabbed him twice in the neck and then just launched himself at me.

"I was just in shock and at the same time was trying to stay on my feet because I thought If I fall down I was not going to survive."

At this point, another neighbour, Kerryn Kray (formerly Johnson), came over to help protect Miss Newell. She herself was also attacked.

Kerryn Kray who was stabbed in the neck by Jamie Crosbie - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Miss Newell said: "I was just blind from the blood that went in my eyes.

"When I could manage to start seeing again, I could see he was gone."

Miss Newell then found refuge in a neighbour's house but her ordeal was far from over.

She said: "I thought my kids would never have their parents.

"As soon as I went through that gate all I could think about was 'I've left my children out there'.

"It was just awful knowing the kids were out there and I didn't know where he (Crosbie) was."

Crosbie was found not guilty of the attempted murder of Miss Newell and of Miss Kray but guilty of wounding with intent in relation to both.

Miss Newell said Crosbie's conviction for her partner's murder was "just such a relief".

She said her "heart just stopped" at the point verdicts were announced.

"As soon as they said guilty it was just like...I felt the wind had been knocked out of me just through relief.

"The fact Dean is not here to defend himself and we got that verdict was just amazing."

Miss Newell said she was indebted to her family and friends who have helped her since Mr Allsop's death.

She said: "My dad (Steve Newell) has been my absolute rock.

"The support from my brothers and sisters and my friends has just been amazing.

"I wouldn't be here now if it wasn't for them."

But despite the support she has received, there remains a hole in her life that will never be filled.

Dean Allsop who was murdered by Jamie Crosbie - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

She said: "I still can't believe he's not here. It's still just a shock.

"I still don't want to believe it's happened.

"We all miss him so, so much."

Miss Newell said she often went to the garage area in Primrose Crescent where the attack happened to lay flowers and remember her partner.

She said: "When I'm feeling low I will go there and put some flowers down.

"It's horrible to see his house (Crosbie's) and I do get flashbacks but I just feel that's somewhere I last saw Dean and can connect."