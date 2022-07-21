Neighbours of a man who was allegedly stabbed to death following a row have described the moment he was attacked in the street.

Dean Allsop, 41, died after being stabbed by Jamie Crosbie, 48, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew on April 14 last year.

Dean Allsop who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Facebook

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie, used knives and a saw to stab Mr Allsop 17 times.

It was after he became angry at the noise from the motorbike of Mr Allsop's son, Mikey, which they had been trying to fix.

On Thursday (July 21) the jury heard statements from neighbours who saw parts of what unfolded in Primrose Crescent that evening.

Primrose Crescent where Dean Allsop was fatally stabbed - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Annabella Whitworth, a neighbour of Mr Allsop, said she was able to hear him shouting towards Crosbie's home.

She said he said: "I'm just out on my bike with my son. I'm now going to call the police. I haven't done anything wrong".

Miss Whitworth saw Mr Allsop on his mobile phone to the police and could hear him saying "I need the police, there's a man he's got a big knife, I'm scared.

"He threw a hammer at me before."

The witness then saw Crosbie with knife in his left hand and a saw in his right hand.

She said: "He had both hands raised up in the air holding these weapons up,"

Miss Whitworth said Mr Allsop took off his motorcycle helmet and "threw it" at Crosbie, hitting him in the face.

But Crosbie had the weapons in the air and "swung the saw down on his neck - it struck him on the back of his head.

"I just remember seeing Jamie (Crosbie) moving towards Dean with the weapons and bringing the saw down on his head."

She went back inside to call the police and heard Mr Allsop being injured.

She also heard a loud scream from a woman who she thought was Mr Allsop's partner Louise Newell.

Primrose Crescent where Dean Allsop was fatally stabbed - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A statement from her sister, Emily, described how she had been alerted to something not being right by their dogs barking at about 7.20pm,.

She said: "Dean shouted 'I haven't done anything wrong, I'm just riding my motorbike with my boy'."

She heard Mr Allsop tell police "he's got a knife, he's waving a knife. I'm really scared. You need to come now."

The witness said she saw Crosbie come out and "run towards Dean" with "both his hands up and a massive blade in his hand".

The witness said she "didn't hear Jamie (Crosbie) say anything."

She ran back inside the house to call police and later heard Miss Newell, "screaming".

She heard her shouting "He's killed my Dean".

Police in Primrose Cresent where Dean Allsop was stabbed to death - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Their mother, Danielle, also saw Crosbie running from his house with a "saw in his right hand and a knife in his left hand" which was "covered in blood".

She heard screaming and was able to see paramedics performing CPR on Mr Allsop who "looked in a bad way".

The witness said the area around Mr Allsop was "like a bloodbath".

""There was blood everywhere, blood up my car, blood in my driveway and around by Dean it was like a bloodbath, it was shocking, like a horror movie."

Meanwhile Paul Reeve, who had moved into Primrose Crescent not long before the incident, said he heard a "commotion" outside.

On going to check he could see Crosbie who had a "blade in his right hand" which he thought was a saw.

He said he saw Crosbie "strike down" at Mr Allsop with the saw and "hit him in the shoulder/neck area".

The witness moved back inside but later saw a younger male, Mr Allsop's son Mikey, say "he's killed my dad".

He said the young man was "shouting" and "hysterical".



Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, has gone on trial having denied the murder of Mr Allsop.

He has also denied the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Miss Newell and Miss Johnson.

The trial continues.

