Police warned over murder accused’s threats to kill neighbour

James Crosbie has gone on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Denise Bradley

A man accused of killing a neighbour in a noise row had previously told his probation officer he would cut off his head and put him through in a wood chipper, a court has heard.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, is on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.

Dean Allsop who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Facebook

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from the motorbike of Mr Allsop’s son, Mikey.

On Monday (July 25) the jury was told a probation officer had contacted police on three separate occasions about violent threats he had made against Mr Allsopp and his family during meetings.

Madeleine Glanville had been supervising the probation of Crosbie following a previous suspended sentence for throwing a hammer.

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She told the court she had first contacted police in 2019 after he became very angry in a meeting when discussing Mr Allsopp using his dustbin.

“He said that if Mr Allsopp put rubbish in his bin again he would kill him,” she said.

In another meeting he had threatened to cut off the heads of Mr Allsopp and his daughter, while on a third occasion he became angry about Mr Allsopp and his son and said “he was going to put them in a tree shredder”.

Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children. - Credit: Submitted by Norfolk Constabulary

Questioned about what she had hoped police would do after she emailed her concerns, Ms Glanville said she had thought they would speak to him and might put a ‘high priority’ warning marker on Mr Allsopp’s address.

She told the court she had found Crosbie to be “very awkward and quiet” and that he was “clearly a very isolated man”.

He frequently became angry when discussing minor local issues including noise from a banging gate and leaves falling in his garden.

When challenged about his behaviour he became “very hostile”, she added.

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing, which saw three other people injured, at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He had been unable to attend anger management sessions as part of his probation due to a mental health diagnosis that prevented group activities, the court heard.

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, denies the murder of Mr Allsop.

He has also denied the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Mr Allsop’s partner Louise Newell and neighbour Kerryn Johnson.

The trial continues.