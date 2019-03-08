Judge sends Norwich murder trial jury home until Monday morning

The jury in the trial of a man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old he was lodging with have been sent home for the weekend.

James Greene died in hospital on Thursday, June 6, following an attack at Dolphin Grove, in Norwich, where he lived, on June 4.

Peter Bruton, now 27, has gone on trial accused of the murder of Mr Greene, which he denies.

The trial was due to sit on Friday (November 15) having initially been adjourned on Thursday as Bruton, who is in custody, had not received his medication.

But Bruton was not in the dock again on Friday.

Addressing the jury, Judge Stephen Holt told them he was "very sorry" but there were still "a couple of question marks over the health of the defendant" adding "so I'm afraid we just cannot do anything further today".

Judge Holt said he hoped the situation would be resolved by Monday.