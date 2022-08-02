Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A jury in the trial of a man accused of the murder of a neighbour who was stabbed to death have been sent out to consider verdicts in the case.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, is accused of the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell.

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said the murder of Mr Allsop was driven by "violent anger" with Crosbie "hell bent" on killing the victim.

Mr Jackson said: "It was anger that drove this murder not the delusional disorder".

Elizabeth Marsh QC, defending, said the killing had been an "extreme burst of violent anger" which had been a result of the "manifestation of his delusional disorder" and urged the jury not to find him guilty of murder.

Before sending the jury out at 11.12am, Judge Antony Bate told them there "was no pressure of time".

Crosbie denies the murder of Mr Allsop.

He has also denied the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Louise Newell and Kerryn Kray.

The trial continues.