Murder trial to begin today

11 November, 2019 - 06:00
James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

The trial of a man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old who was attacked in a Norwich flat is set to begin today.

The flat at Dolphin Grove where James Greene was fatally injured. Photo: Luke PowellThe flat at Dolphin Grove where James Greene was fatally injured. Photo: Luke Powell

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, following an incident at Dolphin Grove, where he lived.

Police had attended the address following reports of a disturbance and Mr Greene was taken to hospital but died in the early hours.

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, has previously denied murder.

Bruton attended Norwich Crown Court for a brief pre-trial review hearing on November 6, when the trial was confirmed to begin this morning.

In a statement released following Mr Greene's death, his family said they had been left devastated.

They said: "We are devastated and shocked by James' death and would like to thank the staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for all of their support."

