‘He got what he deserved’ - Thorpe murder accused showed no remorse

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man accused of stabbing his neighbour to death in a noise row told a psychiatrist he felt no remorse over the killing, a court has heard.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, is on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.

Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children. - Credit: Submitted by Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son.

On Wednesday (July 27) his defence team began their case, looking at a series of psychological evaluations he underwent after his arrest to assess if he was fit to stand trial.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Richard Pool told the court that during his assessment Crosbie had shown “striking callousness” but was in a “disturbed mental state”.

He said Crosbie had told him he felt he had acted in self-defence and that the attack had “felt surreal” and he had been “on autopilot”.

James Crosbie has gone on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Denise Bradley

“The man who I killed got what he deserved. He had a son who should be in prison. His girlfriend should be arrested. The three of them were attacking me like a pack of animals,” he was reported to have said.

Crosbie had kept the knife and saw used in the killing beside his bed after previous incidents involving Mr Allsop, the court was told.

Asked by Elizabeth Marsh QC, defending Crosbie, whether he had expressed any regret over Mr Allsop’s death, Dr Pool said he had responded: “I don’t regret killing him. He had been a problem for years.”

The court heard Crosbie’s family had previously raised concerns that his mental condition had deteriorated and he had become increasingly isolated.

James Crosbie has appeared in court charged with murder of Dean Allsop, pictured. - Credit: Facebook

After an incident in 2018 when he was arrested for throwing a hammer, he had been detained for mental health reasons.

He told staff about delusions involving time machines, voices and conspiracies involving Google Earth.

He had also been diagnosed with thyroid disorder that he was not taking medication for, which could lead to depression and in rare cases psychosis, the court was told.

Dr Pool said in his opinion Crosbie was suffering from long standing issues including encapsulated delusion disorder.

Crosbie denies the murder of Mr Allsop.

He has also denies the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Mr Allsop’s partner Louise Newell and neighbour Kerryn Kray.

The trial continues.