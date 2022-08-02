City murder jury sent home for the night
A jury in the trial of a man accused of the murder of a neighbour who was stabbed to death will resume deliberations tomorrow after being sent home.
Jamie Crosbie, 48, is accused of the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.
Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son.
Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said the murder of Mr Allsop was driven by "violent anger" with Crosbie "hell bent" on killing the victim.
Mr Jackson said: "It was anger that drove this murder not the delusional disorder".
Elizabeth Marsh QC, defending, said the killing had been an "extreme burst of violent anger" which had been a result of the "manifestation of his delusional disorder" and urged the jury not to find him guilty of murder.
Judge Anthony Bate, who sent the jury out at 11.12am on Tuesday (August 2) sent them home at 4.11pm.
They will resume deliberations at 10am on Wednesday (August 3).
Crosbie denies the murder of Mr Allsop.
He also denies the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Louise Newell and Kerryn Kray.
The trial continues.