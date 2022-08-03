Police on the scene after Dean Allsop was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A jury in the trial of a man accused of the murder of a neighbour who was stabbed to death have been sent back out to continue their deliberations.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, is accused of the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell.

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son.

The jury was initially sent out to consider verdicts in the case at 11.12am on Tuesday (August 2) before being sent home for the night at 4.11pm.

Judge Anthony Bate sent jurors back out to resume their deliberations at 10.07am on Wednesday (August 3).

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said the murder of Mr Allsop was driven by "violent anger" with Crosbie "hell bent" on killing the victim.

Mr Jackson said: "It was anger that drove this murder not the delusional disorder."

Elizabeth Marsh QC, defending, said the killing had been an "extreme burst of violent anger" which had been a result of the "manifestation of his delusional disorder" and urged the jury not to find him guilty of murder.

Crosbie denies the murder of Mr Allsop.

He also denies the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Louise Newell and Kerryn Kray.

The trial continues.

