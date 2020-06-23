Man charged with murder following woodland attack
PUBLISHED: 19:25 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:39 23 June 2020
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 40-year-old in Norwich.
Andrew Forbes, 39, of Crome Road in Norwich, has been charged with murder following the death of Daniel Littlewood in a woodland area on the edge of Norwich on Monday.
Police were called to Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road in Norwich just before 5.15am on Monday, where they discovered a man with severe head injuries - who later died at the scene.
Following a post mortem examination on Tuesday morning, the body was identified as Mr Littlewood.
Mr Forbes has been remanded into custody to appear before Norwich Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday June 24).
