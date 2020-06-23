Search

Advanced search

Man charged with murder following woodland attack

PUBLISHED: 19:25 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:39 23 June 2020

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Archant 2020

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 40-year-old in Norwich.

Andrew Forbes, 39, of Crome Road in Norwich, has been charged with murder following the death of Daniel Littlewood in a woodland area on the edge of Norwich on Monday.

Police were called to Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road in Norwich just before 5.15am on Monday, where they discovered a man with severe head injuries - who later died at the scene.

READ MORE: Man who died in city woodland attack named

Following a post mortem examination on Tuesday morning, the body was identified as Mr Littlewood.

Mr Forbes has been remanded into custody to appear before Norwich Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday June 24).

READ MORE: People reveal sadness at launch of murder probe after man’s death in city

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Couple tie the knot in ‘magical’ hospital wedding 48 hours before bride’s death

Andy and Rute Ralph on their wedding day. Picture: Bill Vine

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Acle Straight westbound reopens after five vehicle collision

A large section of the Acle Straight has been closed and a 27-mile diversion put in place following a crash involving a number of vehicles. Picture: Google Maps

Man charged with murder following woodland attack

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson