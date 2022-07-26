Man denies murder of 58-year-old found dead with head wounds
- Credit: Peter Walsh
A man has denied the murder of a 58-year-old who died from head injuries at a house in Norwich.
Stephen Grimwood, 63, of Shipfield in Norwich, has been accused of murdering Mark Franklin at his home in Mile Cross.
Appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (July 26) he spoke only to confirm his name and to enter a not guilty plea to the charge.
A murder investigation was launched after police were called to a semi-detached house in Appleyard Crescent on April 29 following reports of a sudden death.
The body of Mr Franklin was found inside.
A Home Office post-mortem later concluded he had died due to head wounds.
The defendant, who is on remand in prison, had refused to appear in court at previous hearings.
He is now set to stand trial on December 12 in a case that is expected to take two weeks.
Judge Alice Robinson agreed to an application to extend his custody time limit to December 16. There was no application for bail.
Neighbours spoke of their shock following the death of Mr Franklin with tributes describing him as "ever so friendly" and a "nice guy".