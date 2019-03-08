Man accused of Norwich murder refuses to leave cell to appear in court

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

A man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old who was attacked in a Norwich flat has refused to leave his cell to be produced at court.

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, following an incident at Dolphin Grove, where he lived.

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, has denied the murder and was due to appear yesterday for a short hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

However his barrister Ian James said that Bruton had declined to leave his cell to be produced at court.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution.

The case was adjourned and Bruton, who is remanded in custody, is due to appear at a further hearing on October 14.

His trial has been fixed for November 11.

Police had attended the address following reports of a disturbance and Mr Greene was taken to hospital but died in the early hours.