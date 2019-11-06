Man accused of murder to appear at court

A man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old in a Norwich flat is due back in court today.

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, following an incident at Dolphin Grove, where he lived.

Police had attended the address following reports of a disturbance and Mr Greene was taken to hospital but died in the early hours.

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, has denied murder.

He will appear at Norwich Crown Court this afternoon for a pre-trial review.

The trial has been fixed for November 11.